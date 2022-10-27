Belfast bar Town Square faces online backlash after advert comparing price of home heating to its drinks

A Belfast pub and restaurant has faced online criticism for a billboard advertisement in which it compares the price of home heating to two pints at its bar.

Town Square’s new ad states that it costs £6.94 to heat an average home for an evening, and then displays that it costs £6.93 – one penny less – to buy two pints at its Botanic Avenue premises when customers scan a promotional QR code.

Many people have considered the commercial to be in poor taste, given that thousands of households across Northern Ireland are facing hardships amid the growing cost of living crisis.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of the billboard, writing: “C’mon @townSQBelfast, tell the people why you thought this was okay.”

Another commented: “What an absolute crass ad. Definitely not somewhere I'll be eating or drinking in.”

Home heating prices in Northern Ireland remain sky high, although the cost of oil has reduced by around £40 this week, according to the Consumer Council’s price checker, with 500L of heating oil costing £466.05 on average.

Fuel poverty charity, National Energy Action NI, recently announced that around 100,000 homes in Northern Ireland will be forced to choose between heating their home and eating, as energy price increases came into action at the beginning of this month.

This isn’t the first time Town Square has sparked social media outrage.

In January, the well-known hospitality spot issued a statement after a social media post regarding the Six Nations ignited a backlash.

The bar posted a 'permission slip' asking females to allow their partners to attend a "field trip with the boys" to watch the rugby.

The Instagram post, which has since been deleted, read: "Dear Girlfriend/Fiancé[e]/Wife

"Your Boyfriend/Fiance/Husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates: [Five dates listed].

"These outings obviously require your permission.

"Kind regards, The Lads."

It was captioned: "Get the permission slips signed! We're giving away free pints of Guinness for the first 6 minutes of every Ireland game during the Six Nations."

The post was then edited, adding "#notjustformen, #politicialcorrectness, #girlslikerugbytoo and #cliché," before being removed.

A Town Square spokesperson at the time said: "We usually don’t mind ruffling a few feathers on our social media but when the post in question caused offense to a few individuals, we removed it. Since Monday, the story has travelled all over the world and it seems like the majority of people have appreciated the post in the way we originally intended.”

The bar has been asked for further comment relating to the current billboard.