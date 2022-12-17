Belfast bar urges thief to return Line of Duty plaque or CCTV footage will be passed to AC-12

Belfast’s Duke of York is launched a light installation on the street last year.

A popular Belfast bar has urged an individual responsible for stealing a Line of Duty themed plaque to return it before ‘The Gaffer’ is called.

The Duke of York bar based in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast said the “culprit” had been caught on CCTV.

A tweet read: “Last night someone decided to remove our plaque. The culprit has been captured on CCTV, please return or be assured AC-12 will get the image.”

AC-12 stands for Anti-Corruption Unit 12 and is a reference to the unit headed by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Detective Constable Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

The plaque contains a famous line from Hastings in the series when he said “Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey” in exasperation during a “no comment” interview.

The bar tagged stars of the show Mr Dunbar and Mr Compston in the post.

One person commented saying: “You have to wonder what goes through people’s heads sometimes when on a night out – hope this is returned asap.”

Willie Jack has owned the Duke of York since the early 1980s and the pub has always had plenty of unique Northern Irish character.

The bar’s website says: “It was a pub for 200 years but got blown up in 1972 – terrorists were going to bomb the High Court but came to a security checkpoint and bolted up the alleyway to get away.

“The bomb went off prematurely and flattened the pub. It wasn’t targeted but it had to be rebuilt.

“What went wrong? Surely the beer wasn’t all that bad.”

It adds: “Today it’s known for the history of Belfast distilling which is visible on bric-a-brac inside, the murals, the Belfast phrases covering the place.

"For 30 years Willie saved up precious Belfast ephemera from pubs across the nine counties of Ulster, and continues to do so.

“Everything on display is original and true Belfast, it’s got provenance. Added to that are the new murals from guest artists which cover most of the walls outside.

“What we say now is that you are welcome for a pint, but leave your football shirt at the door, don’t be asking for alcopops, respect the people around you and that waving your notes at the staff behind the bar doubles your waiting time.”