Belfast barber opens at minute past midnight as salons given green light

Booked appointments were followed by walk-ins at the Cambridge Barbershop in south Belfast in the early hours of Monday.

An eager Belfast barber wasted no time reopening on Monday, throwing open his doors just a minute after midnight.

As a relaxation on lockdown rules in Northern Ireland came into force, the Cambridge Barbershop on the Lisburn Road was welcoming back clients in the early hours of the morning.

Appointments had been made in advance but as word spread others arrived for “walk-ins”.

Sean Lawlor said it had been very successful so far, adding he expected to be very busy in the coming weeks.

“We opened at midnight, initially for appointments only as a one-off but it ran into a few walk-ins, but it was a really good successful evening,” he told the PA news agency.

Barbers Michael O’Hare (left) and Stephen Black (right) tending to customers at Cambridge Barbershop on Belfast’s Lisburn Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I was pretty excited to get in, I was wasting no time, I wanted in as soon as possible and July 6, once it came about we were open.

“There were one or two regulars in and I didn’t recognise them with the long hair and beards but once the transformation came about then I knew who it was.

“I think we are going to remain busy for the next few weeks judging by the phone calls and text messages.”

Sean Lawlor of Cambridge Barbershop on Belfast’s Lisburn Road (Lisa McBurney/PA)

The barber resumed service at 9am on Monday as queues formed along the road.

“The staff are all wearing PPE and visors, the chairs are separated to just below two metres apart so we’re well within the regulations,” said Mr Lawlor.

Jim Murphy having his cut at Cambridge Barbershop on Belfast’s Lisburn Road (Liam McBurney)

Pensioner Jim Murphy was among the morning clients, admitting his hair had grown to the longest he had ever seen it.

Emerging from the barbers after his haircut with a broad smile he said: “I feel a lot better.”