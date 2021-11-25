Belfast-based 1 Scots to lead Army’s new Ranger Regiment

The new Ranger Regiment will form part of the newly established Army Special Operations Brigade

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that Belfast-based 1 Scots — The First Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland — will lead the Army’s new Ranger Regiment.

The Government said it was a boost for Northern Ireland and comes as part of ‘Future Soldier’, which it described as the most radical military transformation in over 20 years, with sweeping changes to pave the way for a “leaner but more productive” Army.

Based out of Palace Barracks alongside MI5, 1 Scots will become 1st Battalion, The Ranger Regiment and will operate alongside three other battalions.

Northern Ireland will keep the same number of army units but host a greater proportion of its workforce and gain an additional reserve company of the Royal Irish, Mr Wallace also said.

The new Ranger Regiment will form part of the newly established Army Special Operations Brigade, which is expected to be deployed alongside allies to counter extremist organisations and hostile state threats.

Training and selection will commence next month.

Mr Wallace said: “Future Soldier is reinforced by the ambition outlined in the Defence Command Paper to transform the Army into a more agile, integrated, lethal, expeditionary force.

“We have underpinned this generational work with an extra £8.6bn for Army equipment, bringing the total investment to £41.3bn.”

“Our army will operate across the globe, equipped with the capabilities to face down a myriad of threats from cyber warfare through to battlefield conflict.”

This shift to a globally engaged posture will mean more personnel are deployed for more of the time, with a new network of regional hubs based on existing training locations in places such as Oman and Kenya.

The Ranger Regiment’s cap badge will take its inspiration from the peregrine falcon and everyone will wear a metal badge, irrespective of rank. A unique gunmetal grey colour has been chosen for the regimental beret and stable belt, taking inspiration from the raptor’s grey plumage.

Meanwhile, the Irish Guards based out of Aldershot, Hampshire will form part of the new Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFA Bde) based on the old footprint of 11 Light Brigade.

It will support the Army Ranger Regiments in preventing possible future conflicts.

The 1st Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment will return to service within 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, forming a part of the Global Response Force and can look forward to a move to Edinburgh later this decade.

The closure of Kinnegar Barracks in Belfast will take place in 2024, a delay of two years.

Scotland is expected to be home to more units and a greater proportion of the Army’s workforce than today, while Wales will “see the return of the Welsh cavalry, The Queen’s Dragoon Guards” and a new reserve company — of third battalion the Royal Welsh established in North Wales.

Mr Wallace told MPs that a restructuring and reorganisation of units will take place in the coming years, with the regular Army standing at 73,000 by 2025 — a reduction from 82,000 although 500 higher than the initial target.

This will be combined with an Army reserve of 30,000.

He said the Government has provided the resources for a “generational modernisation” of defence, with £41.3bn being injected into army equipment and support over the decade — £8.6bn more than had been planned prior to the Integrated Review.

He said: “The Army will now be reorganised to operate on a continuous basis, fielding all the relevant capabilities for this era of constant competition and persistently engaged around the globe supporting our partners and deterring our adversaries.

“Crucially, it will also be an army designed for genuine warfighting credibility as an expeditionary fighting force that will be both deployable and lethal when called upon to fight and win.”

Mr Wallace also told MPs: “Prioritising speed and readiness over mass and mobilisation but still be over 100,000-strong — integrating regulars and reserves as well as all the civil servants and partners from the private sector.”

Upgraded equipment, a new Experimentation and Trials Group to be established in 2022 to “stay at the cutting edge” of technology, and being at the “heart of the union” were also among the criteria listed by Mr Wallace.

Labour warned the reform plans leave the fighting force “too small, too thinly stretched, too poorly equipped”.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey questioned why MoD civilian staff numbers had risen by 2,200 since 2015, while full-time soldiers had been cut by 5,000 in the same time.

Describing the plan as “dictated by costs not threats”, he added: “I fear that this plan leaves the British Army too small, too thinly stretched, too poorly equipped to deal with the threats that the UK and our allies now face which are growing and diversifying.”

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Defence Committee, said: “As we wisely fine-tune our ability to fight, this is not the time to cut the defence budget or reduce our tanks, our armoured fighting vehicles and our troop numbers as we are doing.”

Challenged on whether the reduction in the size of the Army will discourage people from choosing it as a career, Mr Wallace said: “I think it will be flexible and I think it will be an Army that will retain people because it will give them an exciting career and it will make sure that their families are properly looked after.”