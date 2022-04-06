Belfast Bedford Street fire incident caused by melted electrical appliance

A number of fire engines and teams from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are attending an incident in Belfast city centre. Stock image

An incident at a city centre building in Belfast was caused by an electrical appliance melting, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

A number of fire appliances attended the incident earlier in Bedford Street at the Bankmore House building.

NIFRS said they were called to the building after reports of smoke at the premises and when teams arrived they discovered a “small amount of smoke”.

A spokesperson added: “They then checked and cleared the building using 2 thermal image cameras and a gas monitor. Firefighters discovered an electrical appliance that had melted, causing smoke.

"Firefighters made the scene safe and handed over to an engineer. The incident was dealt with by 12.45pm.

NIFRS confirmed at the height of the incident, eight fire appliances attended the scene, 1 from Lisburn, 2 from Knock, 1 from Cadogan, 1 from Central, 2 from Whitla, and 1 from Springfield.