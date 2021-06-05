Belfast Bikes boosted as suburbs to get four new docking stations

Belfast Bikes are spreading, with four new stations planned for outside the city centre.

The locations were revealed this week at a meeting of Belfast City Council as: Kennedy Centre, Falls Road; Waterworks, Cavehill Road; Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, Montgomery Road, and Olympia Leisure Centre, Boucher Road.

DUP councillor David Brooks said: “It’s something that all parties have been interested in, to have the bikes expanded into their constituencies.

“I know that there are other areas in the city that people want to see the bikes progress into. It started off as a city centre programme, but we are excited to see it move out.”

Green councillor Brian Smyth also welcomed plans for a new secure bike parking facility in the city centre. He said: “Belfast is not cycle friendly, it is lagging behind so many other places in terms of safe and accessible cycling infrastructure.

“This is about improving connections to the city centre and nearby communities. The city has suffered in the past year. I think we have to be creative in how we attract footfall back into it.

“Our cycling infrastructure can play a vital role in that by providing new ways of accessibility into town. One of the issues identified by cyclists and those who want to cycle is the lack of secure parking for bikes in the city centre.

“Last year over £800,000 of bikes were stolen in this city, which I think is a staggering figure.”

It comes as a new 10-year plan for cycling provision in the city was announced yesterday, including an additional 180km of routes.

It is part of the Belfast Cycling Network plan from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, which includes £750,000 for schemes this year.

The minister said the goal was to bring good quality cycling infrastructure to three-quarters of all Belfast City Council residents.

West Belfast has less than 1% of cycling infrastructure in the city. Only 7% is located in north Belfast. East Belfast has 51% and South Belfast 41%.

Ms Mallon said the plan was to make Belfast a more “cycle friendly” city.

“We are starting from a low base when it comes to existing cycle infrastructure but I have an ambition to significantly increase opportunities for active and sustainable travel, to give everyone the freedom and confidence to be able to walk, wheel or cycle in our city safely,” she said.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn welcomed the plan but said more investment was needed. She added: “I will continue to call for proper cycling infrastructure in Belfast and hope this plan will mean more investment."