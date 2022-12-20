Belfast Black Santa diary: My £150k challenge to help those in need relies on public generosity

“It never rains but it pours.” On the first day of the 2022 Black Santa Sit-Out at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, the outside temperature had jumped by ten degrees from the freezing conditions of the days before. But with the warmer weather, it started to rain.

Just as well, then, that Black Santa and his helpers have a brand-new gazebo to keep them dry.

However, much more welcoming on the first day of the sit-out was the encouragement given by those who called by to offer their support.

At one point, three bishops, past and present, were helping the dean. Also lending a hand was the Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Tina Black.

The mayor not only made a donation on behalf of the Lord Mayor’s office, but took time to be fitted out with a Black Santa cloak and receive donations into the barrel from members of the public.

Dean Stephen Forde with Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black

The Lord Lieutenant and her staff also delivered the collection received at the Lieutenancy Carol Service, held last week at St Mary’s on Chapel Lane in the heart of Belfast. Further colour was added by the staff of Christian Aid, whose bright red hoodies are a reflection of the parched red soil in the drought-stricken communities of the Horn of Africa, which Christian Aid is supporting.

With press photographers and TV interviews, the 2022 appeal is well and truly launched. What remains over the next six days, whatever the weather, is to tap into the generosity of the people of Belfast and far beyond, to meet that target of £150,000 raised.

Because the challenge facing the Dean of Belfast is nothing compared to the challenges faced every day by those people who will be helped by the charities that Black Santa supports.