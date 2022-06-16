Belfast black taxi tours ranked as TripAdvisor top 20 tourist experiences around the world

Belfast’s black taxi tours, focused on telling the history of the city during the Troubles, have been ranked in the top 20 of tourist experiences around the world.

The tours around the peace walls were ranked in the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice “Best of the Best” Things to Do Awards and marks the only entry from Northern Ireland to achieve the feat.

The Cab Tours Belfast famous black taxi tour was ranked at number 17 in the top overall experiences list, which also includes the likes of canal tours in Amsterdam, food walks around Reykjavik and a hot air balloon ride in Egypt.

Cab Tours Belfast describe their offering as providing a “balanced unbiased viewpoint” of Belfast’s “turbulent history” from a company owned by “both a Catholic and a Protestant”.

The ranking of the activity is based on the ranking of thousands of tourists who leave a review on TripAdvisor’s website.

Northern Ireland’s Troubles tours came just behind the Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience in Edinburgh at number 16.

England was represented with Liverpool’s city and Beatles tour which came in at tenth place and a high speed river cruises in the River Thames at number eight in the list.