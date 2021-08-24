Belfast blanketed by fog: PSNI captures stunning aerial shots

Striking aerial images of the fog over Belfast Lough have been captured by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Air Support Wing in the early hours of Tuesday Morning .

The PSNI tweeted the photographs at 1.09am, when the temperature in Belfast recorded was 12 degrees, with the city covered in fog clouds.

Belfast covered by fog. Pic PSNI

The Samson and Goliath cranes of the Harland & Wolff shipbuilding site can be seen poking out above the mist in one picture, while the rest of the fog can be seen rolling across the city off the lough in another.

PSNI Air Support tweeted the photos with the caption, “We were out over Belfast earlier this evening and got these photos of the fog coming in off the lough. Not something you see everyday!”