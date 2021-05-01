Belfast Blitz plaque stolen from former Tele building recovered

A plaque commemorating the Belfast Blitz, which was removed from the old Belfast Telegraph building has been found and returned intact.

The small plate, screwed onto the wall at the front of the former Belfast Telegraph building, had been taken less than two weeks afrer the 80th anniversary of the Blitz was commemorated.

The plaque, erected on a pock-marked wall section, reads: “"The scars on this stone were caused in the German air raids of the Second World War. Despite severe damage to building, the Belfast Telegraph was published without interruption.”

More than 100 German Luftwaffe planes bombed the city over several nights in April and May 1941, killing 900 people and injuring more than 2,500. The devastation also left 100,000 people homeless.

The building's owners, Bel Tel LLP, reported the apparent theft to police and appealed for its return.

At the time City councillor Dale Pankhurst, who played a leading role in organising the council's recent blitz commemoration, said the news was "depressing".

"It beggar's belief that someone would think of doing this. It's a cowardly and unprovoked attack,” he said.

However, on Friday the plaque was left at the Maverick bar, which was open for the first time since lockdown restrictions were eased.

A customer left the plaque with a member of staff, the Irish News reported.

Bar manager Andrew Garrett said the man claimed to have found it earlier in the week.

"An older man came in and asked for a table. We seated him and got him his drink," he said.

"As he was leaving, he called me over and mumbled something about the plaque and said he found it at the bottom of the Shankill Road. He set it down, asked us to bring it over to The Irish News for him, and he then left.

"He said he didn't want a reward or acknowledgement, he just wanted it to be returned."

Bel Tel LLP has said it was delighted that the plaque had been found after its appeal.

"The plaque is an important recognition of all those who lost their lives at that difficult time and we are looking forward to it being restored to its rightful place on one of the city's most iconic buildings,” it said.