Belfast Blitz’s unknown victims remembered in wreath laying ceremony

Maeve McAtamney alongside Chair of the Board Colonel (Retired) Don Bigger and piper Angus Pollock from Campbell College Combined Cadet Force at the grave site (Photo: Peter O'Hare)

Victims of the Belfast Blitz bombing have been remembered in a wreath laying ceremony at a mass grave site in west Belfast.

This commemoration by the Northern Ireland War Memorial coincided with the anniversary of the Fire raid which took place on 4/5 May 1941, resulting in the loss of over 200 lives.

The wreath was placed at the mass grave in Milltown Cemetery on the Falls Road which exists for those killed across the four raids of the Belfast Blitz.

Those within the grave, who remain mostly nameless, were found after the bombing with items such as crucifixes or rosary beads.

The areas worst affected by the German air raids were east Belfast and the city centre, including Bridge Street, High Street and Waring Street.

The commemoration was held by Chair of the Board Colonel (Retired) Don Bigger with invited guest Maeve McAtamney and piper Angus Pollock from Campbell College Combined Cadet Force.

Ms McAtamney laid a wreath on the grave of her mother’s cousin Frances McKenna and her fiancé Tommy Flood who are buried nearby, while Mr Pollock performed Abide with Me, after which two minutes of silence was observed.

According to a statement released in honour of the wreath laying, Frances was 18 when she died alongside Tommy who was 20 and a clerk at the docks.

The couple lost their lives when a wall from York Street Spinning Mill collapsed onto the house they were sheltering in during the Easter Tuesday Raid.

In 2012, the gravestone marking the site of the mass grave was restored ahead of a similar ceremony marking the loss of the victims.