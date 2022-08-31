Belfast bodybuilder sculpts physique until chest almost twice width of waist

Meet the Belfast man with an hourglass figure of a waist nearly half the size of his huge, 46-inch chest.

The 26-year-old first went to the gym nine years ago with a friend when living in Poland and quickly got hooked.

He decided to start bodybuilding and loved the way it made him look and feel.

However, his family was not on board.

Andrzej Tomalski

“My parents were never happy about my passion and love for bodybuilding and I never had any support,” said Andrzej.

“They were saying it was a stupid dream. I was already getting profits from this sport, but it didn’t change their minds.

“I moved to the UK three years ago to chase my bodybuilding dream and career and we [my parents and I] didn’t speak for years.”

Andrzej works particularly hard on his shoulders and competes in bodybuilding competitions to show his progress.

“After my first two or three months of training, I realised that my shoulders grow much quicker than most other people’s,” he said.

Andrzej Tomalski in a bodybuilding event.

“They’re also one of the most important body parts for achieving this V-taper illusion.”

Andrzej weighs about 185lb and says that shopping for clothes is a “nightmare”, with his 46-inch chest and 29-inch waist.

Andrzej Tomalski can bench 407lb of weight — more than the weight of an adult male lion.

“People ask me to lift heavy things like furniture for them often, especially when someone is moving house,” he said.

Andrzej works out in the gym five days a week and does cardio every day, adding up to about 12.5 hours of training a week.

He has also had to make lots of tweaks to what he eats.

Andrzej Tomalski

“My diet is the biggest change,” he said.

“No sweets, no sugar, no unhealthy food or drinks or any alcohol.

“I have seven meals every day — mostly rice, chicken, fish, all of the best possible quality I can get. Basically every day I have the same food and meals.

“There are no secrets or mysteries. It’s consistent, really hard everyday work and dieting. There are no shortcuts, just pure work and dedication.”

Andrzej gets plenty of attention for his bulked-up muscles, romantic and otherwise, but he says he does not have time for a relationship.

“People are amazed by my muscles, usually asking how I did it,” he said.

“They cheer me on and motivate me and I love that.

“However, the whole bodybuilding lifestyle is very specific and it’s very challenging for a relationship, especially during competition time — which means no restaurants, constant dieting, spending every day in the gym.”

However, he also attracts some negative attention for his looks.

“I have had a lot of hate, mostly when I was in Poland or on social media,” said Andrzej.

“Usually they’re just jealous, saying everything is fake and stupid and that I’m not impressing anyone with my muscles.

“To be honest, the hate is a huge motivation for me and a sign that I’m going in the right direction.”