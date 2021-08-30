Belfast bonfire application process proposed

Proposals will be brought before Belfast City Council (BCC) that could see all bonfires on council land having to go through a rigorous application process before they can go ahead.

These applications will have to include details of public liability insurance, an entertainments licence and a risk assessment, agreed by the PSNI, Fire Service and the council.

Several contentious bonfires have been sited on council land, including Avoniel Leisure Centre and Inverary, along the Sydenham bypass.

During one horrific incident last month, a 17-year-old boy suffered burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in the Ballysillan area.

Tabled by Sinn Fein council group leader Ciaran Beattie, the motion to be brought before BCC on Wednesday reads: “After multiple incidents, including the tragic incident in Ballysillan on July 11, this council agrees to remove all bonfire materials from Belfast City Council assets, unless permission has been granted through an application process."

The motion goes on to stipulate measures which must be included in these applications, including permission being requested by a constituted organisation; a risk assessment provided by the applicant and agreed with the PSNI, Fire Service and landowner (BCC); public liability insurance, and an event management plan.

Other measures include a commitment to ensuring that there will be no burning of any toxic materials; an entertainments licence; the demonstration of sufficient consultation with local residents, and a site cleansing plan.

"The display or burning of offensive materials such as flags, emblems, effigies, and posters will not be permitted and a commitment must be provided. Any breaches will impact upon future applications; and bonfire beacons will be preferred, unless an applicant can demonstrate the necessity and safety of a non-structured bonfire," the motion adds.

"Any failure to follow an open, transparent, robust and successful application procedure for a bonfire will result in the Council requesting the support of the PSNI to provide protection to our contractors for the removal of materials. Applications must be received three months before a planned event.”

In a statement, the DUP group on BCC said they support the process of community engagement, self-regulation and the encouragement of good practice in relation to bonfires, branding Sinn Fein’s proposals “unrealistic”.

"We believe that that is the correct approach and should continue at statutory and community level. We recognise that there is risk associated with fire and we do not support bonfires which would pose risk to life or property due to their size and location. However, there also needs to tolerance and respect for the tradition of July bonfires,” the group said.

“Council and other statutory bodies recognise that July bonfires and beacons are a legitimate form of cultural expression within the Unionist/Loyalist community, commemorating the lighting of beacons which welcomed the arrival of King William III landing at Carrickfergus in 1690.

“We recognise that there is a different dynamic within the nationalist community whereby Nationalist/Republican parties wish to bring August anti-internment bonfires to an end. However they should not involve July bonfires in that dynamic.

“We consider that the procedures proposed in this Sinn Fein motion are unrealistic and are designed to increase tensions around bonfires for political purposes. We have seen already this year that statutory bodies have resisted being inappropriately manipulated for political purposes by nationalist politicians in this respect.”

The DUP group added that party representatives will continue work at community and statutory levels to address safety concerns associated with bonfires.