Belfast bonfire disorder: Man (25) arrested after images released in police appeal

Riot police and contractors remove wood from a bonfire in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating disorder in west Belfast after moving to support contractors taking down an anti-internment bonfire earlier this month.

The man, who was arrested on Sunday morning, remains in police custody.

It's after police released images of people they wished to speak with in relation to the disorder.

Trouble flared on Saturday, August 8 as police moved to support contractors taking down the bonfire at Distillery Street.

Police came under attack with petrol bombs, heavy masonry and vehicle parts with 29 officers injured, with three needing hospital treatment. Injuries ranged from concussion to back, head and neck injuries.

Sinn Fein condemned the attacks as "shocking and wrong".

On Wednesday police released a number of images of individuals they wished to speak with in connection with the investigation.

Superintendent Melanie Jones said: “By releasing these images I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them.

“We are also aware of videos circulating relating to the disorder and are continuing to examine their contents.

“We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the courts.

“It is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward to Police at Musgrave police station by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”

On Sunday Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan confirmed the injured officers had all been discharged from hospital.

He said it was a "disgraceful attack" on officers "who were simply doing their job, trying to support our partners in the community and ensuring that we kept people safe".

"Communities made it very clear they do not want and do not support internment bonfires in their areas," he said.

He pledged to make arrests "soon".

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey added: "The incidents around Distillery Street at the weekend and the attacks on the PSNI were shocking, wrong and should not have happened.

"Agreements had been in place to resolve issues around the bonfire and those should have been allowed to proceed as planned.

"If people have concerns around any policing operation there are mechanisms and measures to address those; they will not be resolved thought the behaviour we saw at the weekend."