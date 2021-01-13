Belfast-born former Cork bishop dies at age of 90

Cleric: Former Bishop of Cork Roy Warke died only a few weeks after his wife Eileen

Tributes have been paid to the Belfast-born former Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, the Rt Revd Roy Warke, who has died at the age of 90.

Bishop Warke was predeceased by his wife Eileen on Christmas Eve.

He retired as Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in 1998.

Born in 1930, Bishop Warke lived in Mountmellick, Co Laois, until 1947. He was educated at The King's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin, and ordained in 1953.

After his ordination he served curacies in Newtownards, Co Down, and St Catherine's and Rathfarnham in Dublin.

He was also rector of Dunlavin and Hollywood Union in the Diocese of Glendalough, and rector of the Drumcondra and North Strand, and Zion parishes, in Dublin.

He served as Archdeacon of Dublin from 1980 to 1988 when he was appointed Bishop of Cork.

His successor as Bishop of Cork Dr Paul Colton said Bishop Warke's death, coming as it did only weeks after the funeral of his wife, was a great shock to everyone.

"They were an inseparable couple and much loved while they were here," he said.

"At a personal level, Bishop Warke was always a constant, prayerful, practical and friendly support to me as his successor, and following his retirement took a keen interest in the diocese and in all that was going on in Cork," Bishop Colton added.

Archbishop of Dublin Dr Michael Jackson said: "The death of Bishop Roy Warke, so soon after the death of his wife Eileen, is a source of great sadness to everyone who knew them. In retirement he and Eileen lived happily in Naas, Co Kildare, for many years, midway between their daughters Jane and Ruth.

"We remember with gratitude everything that Bishop Warke gave with such generosity of spirit to the life of the Church of God and of the Church of Ireland.

"We mourn his loss along with all members of his family."

Late of Brabazon House, Sandymount in Co Dublin, Bishop Warke is survived by Jane and Ruth, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral will take place on Friday.