Belfast born MP Conor Burns appointed Minister of State in Northern Ireland Office

Belfast born Conservative Party MP Conor Burns has been appointed as a minister in the Northern Ireland Office as part of changes made by the Prime Minister.

The MP for Bournemouth West was confirmed as the new Minister for State in the NIO working alongside Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

The MP was born in Northern Ireland before his family moved to Hertfordshire at a very young age where he went to school.

He has also spoken in the past about his friendship with former PM Margaret Thatcher, who he reportedly met in 1997 after driving her husband, Denis, back from a golf outing.

Elected in 2010 as an MP, Burns has formerly acted as a Parliamentary Private Secretary to Boris Johnson, as well as having been appointed as Minister of State for Trade Policy in 2019.

He later resigned from the position after he tried to "intimidate a member of the public" over a financial dispute with his father, a Commons investigation found last year.

At the time, Downing Street announced he had stood down from the Department of International Trade after the Commons standards committee recommended he should be suspended from Parliament for seven days.

The dispute related to private family interests and he "persisted in making veiled threats" to use parliamentary privilege to "further his family's interests" during the course of the investigation, the committee said.

In August this year he was also appointed by Boris Johnson as the UK's trade envoy to Canada.

Speaking about his latest appointment, the MP tweeted: “Pleased to return to Government as Minister of State @NIOgov. Looking forward to working with @BrandonLewis. Northern Ireland has always been one of the places I consider home.

“Much to do to support and promote this amazing part of our UK and provide security for all people here.”

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith congratulated Mr Burns on the appointment.

Mr Burns was already out and about in Northern Ireland on Thursday, as he spoke to children at an event at Our Lady of Lourdes school in north Belfast.