Belfast bound flight diverted to Liverpool following ‘medical emergency’ on board

easyJet confirmed the flight had since continued to Belfast.

A flight travelling between London Stansted and Belfast International Airport was diverted to Liverpool as a result of a “medical emergency”, easyJet has said.

Flight radars picked up that the easyJet flight U240 declared an emergency around an hour after leaving London for Belfast on Sunday May 7.

The plane, over the Irish Sea at the time, was then diverted to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport at around 5.20pm.

The development prompted questions from eagle-eyed Twitter users, with easyJet moving to clarify the nature of the emergency.

"EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY40 from London Stansted to Belfast diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger on board requiring urgent medical assistance,” said a spokesperson.

"Paramedics met the aircraft on arrival in Liverpool and the flight has since continued to Belfast. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

It comes amid a month Belfast International Airport said would be “particularly busy” as a result of the three bank holidays.

Monday May 8 will be a bank holiday in lieu of King Charles III’s recent coronation, while a further bank holiday is set to take place on May 29.

The airport warned passengers to leave extra time for their journeys.

"Passengers due to travel should plan to arrive at least two hours before their departure time and ensure they all have the correct travel documentation,” said a spokesperson.