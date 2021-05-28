Belfast bowling fans ‘devastated’ as Odyssey Bowl announces closure

Fans have been left gutted as a popular Belfast bowling alley has announced it has shut its doors for good.

The Odyssey Bowl - situated within the Odyssey Complex in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter next to the SSE Arena – was the venue for many hours of fun-filled entertainment.

From first dates to family outings, the much-loved bowling alley was a staple of the complex.

Featuring a full bowling alley, there was also a significant arcade section upstairs, with air hockey tables, snooker and pool tables, as well as a fully licensed restaurant on the site.

Announcing on Instagram, Odyssey Bowl said they have “closed its doors for good.”

“We would like to thank all of our fantastic customers for the memories and the great craic over the years. Thank you for the support and making Odyssey Bowl what it was. It’s been an absolute pleasure,” they wrote.

“Our team are very saddened by the news, but we have all made friends for life in our wee Odyssey Bowl family.”

The post prompted outcry on social media, with one person saying: “My first ever job”.

Nicole added: “You and your jugs of cocktails will always have a special place in my heart. Thanks for the good times.”

One man said he “couldn’t believe it”, while another simply added “devastated”.

A redevelopment of the Odyssey complex was announced back in 2019, with UK cinema giant Cineworld and the bowling alley operator Hollywood Bowl set to open in a £17m development.

It was expected to complete in Spring 2021.

The Odyssey opened in 2000, as a project led by businessman Peter Curistan, and was 50% funded by a £45m grant from the Millennium Commission.