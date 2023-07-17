Belfast boxer apologises for ‘unknowingly liking’ tweet insulting Kate Middleton

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan has apologised for liking a tweet which criticised the Princess of Wales.

The original tweet by former IRA prisoner Tim Brannigan described Kate Middleton as “talentless and boney” and a "prim, anaemic and vacuous woman", as she enjoyed a thrilling Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Mr Brannigan posted the tweet alongside a picture of the princess, her husband and two children before they attended the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Yesterday when scrolling Twitter, I unknowingly liked a tweet that appeared on my feed by someone I don’t follow. I deleted the accidental like as soon as I was made aware of it I and apologise for any offence caused. — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) July 17, 2023

Conlan, who missed out on a first world IBF featherweight title in Belfast in May, took to the social media site to issue an apology on Monday morning.

"Yesterday when scrolling Twitter, I unknowingly liked a tweet that appeared on my feed by someone I don’t follow,” the 31-year-old told fans.

“I deleted the accidental like as soon as I was made aware of it I and apologise for any offence caused."

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate is the patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and presented the winner’s trophy to Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling five-set encounter.

In 2019, Conlan, a former Olympic medallist, apologised after a song used in his ring walk prior to a bout on St Patrick’s Day in New York contained a pro-IRA lyric.

Before the fight, the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony – which contains the lyric “Ooh, Ah, Up The Ra” – was blared around the venue, prompting a backlash from unionist politicians.

At the time Conlan said he had meant no offence and that he would not use the music again.

The 31-year-old former world amateur champion has twice challenged unsuccessfully for a world title in the professional ranks.

In May he was stopped by Mexican fighter Luis Alberto Lopez when challenging for the IBF world featherweight title.