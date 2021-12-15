Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan faces weeks in intensive care with brain injury , family told

The family of Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan has been told he “may be in intensive care for weeks” following a sustained brain injury from a bout last week.

The heavyweight fighter, who boxes out of north Belfast’s Newington Amateur Boxing Club, was brought to ICU in the city’s Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday, the day after his fight in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals.

Mr McMullan lost by unanimous decision to Monkstown’s Charlie Boyle at the Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast, in a bout that took place over three rounds, with each round lasting three minutes.

The 25-year-old’s sister, Claire, said he was “fine” straight after the fight, but “took bad” the following day before being rushed to hospital.

“He’s still in ICU and he may be there for weeks, we were told. He is fighting and had another stable night [on Tuesday],” Ms McMullan told the Belfast Telegraph.

"They lighten the sedation once a day and he moves his eyes to communicate with the nurses because they don’t want him to do too much. He needs the rest and there’s no [scan] results as of yet.

"Trying to think is extremely hard at the minute and I haven’t really left the hospital,” she added. "We appreciate all the love and prayers.”

In a Facebook post a few days earlier, Ms McMullan said her brother had squeezed her hand, opened his eyes and was attempting to speak.

“It’s going be a long road to recovery for him, he’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all his family and friends,” she commented.

On Monday evening, Newington ABC announced they will be closed until further notice, and asked for people to “please keep Stephen in your prayers”.

Mr McMullan works as a joiner and fits residential kitchens for Kitchen Design House in north Belfast.

His employers said everyone at the business is “praying and hoping” for his recovery and have asked “for understanding and patience during this difficult time for us all”.

The 92kg fighter’s long-term girlfriend, Aimee Fitzsimons, told her social media followers on Tuesday night that she “’just doesn’t have the energy to reply” to everyone, but that Mr McMullan “knows everyone is praying for him and he will pull though this as the fighter he is”.

"He has to because we’re meant to be together forever,” she wrote.

"Just keep praying for him because the prayers are working… just come on my Steve, you can do it baby, you’re the love of my whole life.”

The Ulster Boxing Council said it was “absolutely terrible news” to hear about Mr McMullan’s condition.

“All at Ulster Boxing keep Stephen and his family in our thoughts at this terrible time and we hope and pray Stephen makes a full recovery,” the organisation added. “Come on champ, you’ve got this.”

Numerous other local amateur boxing clubs have also shared their well wishes for Mr McMullan’s ‘speedy recovery on social media, with Downland Boxing ABC noting that he “is in the toughest fight for his life right now”.