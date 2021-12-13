Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan in intensive care following Ulster Elite fight

A Belfast boxer is in intensive care with a brain injury following his bout in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals on Thursday night.

Heavyweight Stephen McMullan, who fights out of Newington amateur boxing club, lost by unanimous decision to Monkstown’s Charlie Boyle at the Girdwood Community Hub in the final of the provincial boxing championship contest.

The 92kg fighter “took bad” the day after the fight, according to his family and was subsequently taken to the intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

His sister Claire said he is due for an MRI scan on Monday to assess how bad his brain injury is.

She posted on Facebook to say that Mr McMullan had “a stable night” on Sunday, and that he keeps opening his eyes and trying to speak.

"It’s gonna be a long road to recovery for him, he’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all his family and friends. The support means so much and the prayers are amazing, I truly believe they’re helping, thanks for all the messages guys, we do see them,” she said.

People have been expressing their concerns and well wishes for the elite fighter across social media.

"Please pray for our coach, boxer and friend Stephen McMullan who is seriously ill in hospital,” Newington ABC wrote.

Local boxing news site, Belfast Boxers posted: “Please could everyone say your prayers today for Stephen that he has a good recovery.”