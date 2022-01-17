Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan punches fist in air weeks after being told he may never move again

Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan has raised his fist twice in the air after regaining consciousness – weeks after his family were told he might never move again.

The heavyweight fighter, who boxed out of north Belfast’s Newington Amateur Boxing Club, was brought into the city’s Royal Victoria Hospital in December, the day after his fight in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals, in which he had sustained a brain injury.

After spending five weeks in ICU, including Christmas and New Year, he has recently moved to the stroke ward to continue his recovery.

In a social media post, Stephen’s sister Claire wrote: “From being told my brother wouldn't make movement to him raising his fist in the air five minutes ago on Facetime not once, but twice, when asked - he truly is a f***ing warrior.”

She told the Belfast Telegraph that doctors said her brother had suffered “a huge stroke - the worst kind of stroke you can have” and that he still cannot speak as yet, but she also joked that he is “showing more than ever that he can prove the doctors wrong”.

Claire expressed her deep gratitude for all the medical staff who have helped Stephen to date, as well as those who have prayed for her family and donated money to “help him on his journey”.

She also thanked former Belfast boxing world champion Carl Frampton for sending an encouraging video message to the recovering fighter, who also worked full-time as a joiner and kitchen-fitter.

Stephen’s cousin Mary started a fundraising page for the 25-year-old, in which she hopes to gather public donations of at least £5,000 to help his family afford his intensive rehabilitation and an Eyegaze computer system, which he will need to enable him to communicate with others.

The public JustGiving page reads: “Unfortunately, his fighting career has been cruelly taken from him on December 9 2021.

“Stephen has fought so hard to be here with us today and continues to fight strong, he remains very sick and has been left with life changing injuries… All we want as a family is to give Stephen the best shot at life and for him to have the best quality of life, to the best of his ability.

“For Stephen to be able to do this he is going to require intensive support, therapy and equipment which is a massive burden financially on the family as Stephen was the breadwinner.

“We just want to give back to him as much as he gave us in life, we want to give him as much independence as possible and cannot do this alone, so we would like to ask for as much help as possible… We want to help bring back that smile that lit up every room he entered.”

She added that any funds not used towards Stephen’s recovery will be donated to the ICU and Stroke Ward in the Royal.

“We just don't know how he’ll be at the end of it all. We’re hoping he has somewhat of a normal life,” Claire added.

If you would like to donate to Stephen’s fundraising page, you can do so here.