Belfast Boxing Day bargain hunters surprised at lack of queues in city centre

There was a time when the thought of the Boxing Day sales would send a shiver down the spine of would-be bargain hunters.

Tales were told of people queuing overnight in the hope of snapping up a cut-price television or washing machine at a Lisburn Road electrical store.

In Belfast in 2022, the longest queues were in cafés to get out of the cold and occasional sleet showers or at McDonald’s for those trying to avoid day two of the Christmas turkey offerings.

Parking is easy, plenty of spaces clear, but the same can’t be said of the front window of the car. The dirty weather has got the best of that.

Walking in from the outskirts of the city centre the streets are silent apart from the sound of a discarded tin can buffeted along by the icy wind that shears its way between the buildings.

It’s only when CastleCourt is reached that the number of shoppers starts to grow. But it feels like a Sunday in November.

Sisters Megan and Amy Turner in Belfast city centre on Boxing Day.

It’s almost Icelandic, everyone congregated in one area, the rest a barren wasteland.

And it’s oh so quiet and peaceful until a group of around 20 football fans march past — what shoppers are there stand aside as police escort them on the way towards the east where Linfield are the visitors at Glentoran.

Their songs take a while to subside in the distance and the shoppers quietly go back about their business. And what business there is will not likely put a spring in the step of the economy.

There are sales on, but there are other factors behind the quiet start to the post-Christmas spree which used to be such a big thing. Speaking to those who ventured out, they’re more keen to find a hot cup of coffee than a bargain.

There are also plenty who have been given the Christmas gift of vouchers, which will add little to takings at the Boxing Day tills.

Even the re-opening of Primark doesn’t seem to have drawn people out into the cold. And as it’s still a Bank Holiday, many stores have elected not to bother opening at all.

Plenty of shutters are doing what they’re supposed to, staying firmly shut.

Then there are the holes that still need filling. Debenhams has gone. No Disney Store to lure the youngsters.

There are some carrying bags though. Names like River Island, Zara, Footlocker predominate amongst them. But the biggest draw seems to be at JD Sports.

It’s the only store you could say was genuinely ‘busy’ at anything like the standard expected on Boxing Days gone by.

Another steady stream were being enticed inside by the always intoxicating scents floating around Caste Lane from Lush.

For Emma Kirker and Jonny O’Neill, the afternoon has turned into more of a leisurely walk than the expected mad scramble.

“We didn’t plan to come into town, but just wanted to do something to get out of the house,” said Jonny.

“I wasn’t that keen on coming in, expecting it to be a lot busier than usual, but there was no problem parking and it’s actually pretty relaxed.”

Jonny O'Neill and Emma Kirker in Belfast city centre on Boxing Day.

“Yeah, it’s a lot quieter than we thought,” agreed Emma. “I guess a lot of people are just shopping online.” And it’s the online effect on other minds around the city centre.

Sisters Megan and Amy Turner, along with mum Karen, have joined the only other queue in town, outside the Pandora jewellery store. Amy has had her eye on a ring.

“We just came in as I saw something I really liked online, but I wanted to try it on, see what it looks like,” said Amy. “There might be other ideas the have in the shop. But I’m surprised at how quiet it is all around.”

Megan agreed. “It was the same on Christmas Eve,” she said.

“Nothing like the numbers we would have seen three or four years ago.” She said the fact that Next wasn’t starting its post-Christmas sale — always a big attraction — until Tuesday probably had an effect.

“I think a lot of people just shop online,” she said. “Even for events like the Next sale, but that hasn’t started yet.”

Boxing Day in Belfast city centre.

Sarah Jane Madden said she had come into the city to see if she could spend some gift cards. “I suppose that’s a reason why some people will have come in. They’ve had their eye on something and now that have a gift card, they want to spend it,” she said.

“But it’s cold and damp,” she added. A few flakes of snow are drifting down amongst the intermittent drizzle. “Money is an effect too, and there might still be a bit of the Covid effect. But I haven’t been into the new Primark yet,” she added. “That’s where I’m off to now.”

But what would await her wasn’t the anticipated scrum at the door. People amble in and out unhindered, browsing at their leisure.

The drizzle turns to sleet, the bitterly cold wind whistles around corner and those who have had a day out in town hold tightly to paper bags as they start to slowly disintegrate in the damp.

Tomorrow is another day though, and more stores will be opening. Those who did take the plunge into the icy streets might not have had their breath taken away, given the number of sales which began before the Christmas holidays, but bargains would have been easier to come by with less shoppers around to push past to get to what you want.

But what a day in the city did show was the huge size of the task facing the high street in the year ahead.

There isn’t as much disposable income around as there once was. The ease of shopping at home puts off the mid-winter tramp around the city and the cost of paying for parking. But the coffee shops won’t be complaining about the cold.