Belfast bridges reopened after suspicious objects found in River Lagan

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on a barge in the River Lagan, Belfast on January 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Lagan Weir footbridge in Belfast have been reopened following the discovery of suspicious objects in the River Lagan.

Both bridges were closed shortly after 11pm on Thursday while Ammunition Technical Officers examined and removed the suspicious objects.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that two black bags were discovered by workers during dredging work in the river.

It is thought the bags contained pipe bombs.

Detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit have launched an investigation.

Detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray said: "While the objects will undergo further examination, we believe a significant munitions find has been uncovered."

Both bridges have since reopened.