Belfast bus drivers to withdraw services from 6pm Monday if ‘safety assurances’ cannot be met

Metro bus drivers will withdraw services from 6pm on Monday if they cannot be given safety assurances from Translink and the PSNI, a trade union has warned.

At 12.30pm on Monday, a large group of drivers conducted a spontaneous walk-out and gathered at Belfast City Hall in response to the recent violent attacks on buses in Northern Ireland.

The protest had been been triggered by the latest bus hijacking, in which four masked men boarded a Metro bus in Rathcoole on Sunday night, ordered the driver and passengers off the vehicle, and then set it on fire.

Michael Dornan, chair of the Metro bus drivers’ branch at Unite the Union said the “consistent abuse” of drivers “seems to have been a political failure in both sides of the community and we seem to be the political punch bag”.

“We’re saying enough is enough,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. "We’re not going to risk our safety and welfare in order to get a bus from A to B.

“This protest was to support the driver who was viciously attacked and had his bus burnt, and also to support the drivers who are consistently being attacked on the Glider and the CRPOs (Customer and Revenue Protection Officers), who are being consistently abused in west Belfast.”

Mr Dornan added that the bus driver who had his vehicle attacked on Sunday in the Newtownabbey area, is named Bobby and is “completely traumatised by the whole thing”.

"Whether we get Bobby back again is not known yet. But we will give him all the support and help that we can both from the union as well as management.”

“There’s a lot of fear among drivers, who are looking at it now and saying ‘is this job really worth it?’” the union chair branch continued.

“We’ve went through a whole 16 to 18 months of Covid, with the fear of getting it and bringing it home. Now we’re living with this potential life-threatening danger. Should we be embarking on an evening service? It’s not right. It’s not fair. No worker should have to endure that.

“If we don’t do something now, if this is a pattern where it’s going to happen sporadically, where is it next?

“Drivers are away back now to conduct their services, get the schoolchildren and get everybody home during peak times.

“Then we will actually review with the PSNI and the company, the security programme for the evening and where we feel there’s a potential danger, if we can’t be given assurances, we’ll be withdrawing our services from 6pm tonight [Monday].”

This is the fourth attack on public transport in Northern Ireland this year and follows on from an incident last week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ said it was responsible and carried out the act to mark the passing of a DUP deadline at the start of the month for resolving the NI Protocol issues.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham expressed the solidarity of her union’s membership across Britain and Ireland for the Translink workforce.

"The only outcome of this senseless act is that another bus driver – another member of our union – has been left traumatised,” she commented.

“Workers everywhere have the absolute right to go about their working day in peace and free from threat or intimidation.”

Translink have also been contacted for further comment.