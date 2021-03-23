Belfast business fined after discovery of food contaminated with rodent faeces

A £5,000 fine was issued after food contaminated by rodent faeces was discovered in a Belfast warehouse.

The operator of an imported food warehouse in Belfast has been fined £5,000 after a string of health offences including food contaminated with rodent faeces.

Belfast City Council took the case against Shah Jalal Belfast Limited this week following an inspection of premises at Balmoral Link on March 12, 2019.

Among the findings by Environmental Health and Pest Control Officers were food contaminated with rodent faeces and food not stored properly to protect it from pests.

Rats were also discovered in rodent traps in the food storage area and premises was reported to be unclean and in a state of disrepair.

The food business operator had agreed to voluntarily close the premises on March 19 until the pest issue was resolved.

A 0 rating for the premises under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme was issued, meaning urgent improvement was necessary.

The premises was allowed to reopen on March 24, 2019, after officers were satisfied sufficient measures had been taken to remove any imminent risk to public health, with the operator also ordered to pay £252 in court and legal costs.

More information about the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme is available at this location.