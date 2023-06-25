Belfast busker may quit for good after equipment stolen in city centre

John Garrity performing in Belfast city centre with the equipment that was stolen.

A busker said he may quit the profession for good after his equipment was stolen in Belfast city centre.

John Garrity from Enniskillen said he realised all his busking equipment, which he had from “day one”, was missing from the back of van on Saturday.

He explained that his Bose s1 pro and Aer guitar speaker, Sure Beta 87a microphone, K&M microphone stand, car battery, power converter and a custom sign were all taken in the theft.

“The police are investigating it at the minute,” said John.

“It was Thursday [when they may have been taken], but I only realised on Saturday when I went to do my gig. I was going to play a wedding.

“I was busking on Thursday, went back to the van, I don’t know whether I have left it at the back of the van or it has been taken from inside of the van.

“I then left the van, came back and I took the van home. I had no gig on Friday and came back to the van on Saturday.

“I then went to the gig and the equipment was gone, there was no equipment in the back of the van.”

John said that while he is able to replace the equipment, the music aids have immense sentimental value to him, having been with him for the five years he has been busking in Belfast city centre.

“I just want it back,” he said. “If I don’t get it back, that is me done with busking.

“I would just be doing my normal wedding gigs. I will not be busking if this is the way it’s going to happen.

“Belfast is suffering something unbelievable, between the drug and alcohol abuse, it is just suffering.

"There is nothing, no support for these people, then people are going out and stealing anything they can get their hands on.

“It is just something I can’t see a future in at the minute and this is just the final straw.

“If it comes to light that someone has purposefully stolen that speaker and my equipment, that will tell me a tale.

“I have other equipment, I have loads of equipment, it is just the sentimental value of this busking equipment that I use.”