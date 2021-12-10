Belfast buskers raise funds for homeless charity

A busking event held in Belfast’s Cornmarket has helped raise funds for a homeless charity and set the city centre alive with music from talented local artists.

As part of Homeless Awareness Week, last night’s outdoor show raised funds for The People’s Kitchen and was hosted by actress and comedienne Nuala McKeever, who said: “There is no better way to raise money than by cheering people up by giving them great music.”

Late-night Christmas shoppers saw live performances from singer-songwriters such as Amanda St John, Stephen Rafferty and Joe Rocks.

The idea was inspired by Glen Hansard’s Dublin Busk for charity, and two years ago People’s Kitchen volunteer Damian McNairney secured the skills of Malojian (Stevie Scullion) and Matt Maginn to perform at a similar fundraiser.

Cover songs, Christmas carols and festive pop favourites were all included last night, and proceeds raised will go towards The People’s Kitchen food bank, outreach service and community hub.

Ms McKeever saluted the organisation for its work, but expressed dismay at increasing cases of people forced to live on our streets, stating: “The inequality of life here is linked to the government policies.

“It doesn’t happen by chance. This is not something that happens when people lose control of their lives.

“That can be a reason for some people to end up on the street, but more and more we are seeing ‘ordinary people’ like you and me, who didn’t expect to be like this.

“We are a very wealthy society and it is really challenging for people.

“You want to push it away, but Damian and the ones at The People’s Kitchen do something about it.

“They are the people who say this isn’t OK, we are going to do something.”

Recent figures from the Department for Communities revealed that between January and June 2021, 8,610 local people presented themselves as homeless.

There has also been a 65% rise in households here being placed in temporary accommodation over the last two years.

You can find out more about The People’s Kitchen and support it by visiting peopleskitchenbelfast.org, or calling 07783 376664.