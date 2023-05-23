Belfast butchers fined for selling turkeys unfit for human consumption

The operator of a Belfast butchers shop has been fined £2,500 for selling turkeys that were unfit for human consumption just days before Christmas.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council against Mr Colin Blain, The Lane Butcher, at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 23 following complaints made in December 2021.

Belfast City Council Environmental Health officers found 91 turkey butterfly breasts that were beyond their use by date and an additional consignment of raw turkeys located on crates outside the premises.

The business was also prosecuted for failing to ensure that the design and construction of the shop permitted good hygiene practices particularly in relation to the provision of suitable temperature-controlled handling and storage conditions for food.

The business was given a score of 1 under the Food Hygiene rating scheme, meaning that major improvement was necessary.

Mr Blain was also ordered to pay £558 in additional costs, £150 in legal costs and court costs of £26.

Over the last festive period, the butcher’s shop was praised for providing free food parcels to people in need in collaboration with Strand Presbyterian Church, according to a post on the shop’s Facebook page, but there is no suggestion any of these are the subject of the court case.

It is not the only big-hearted act of generosity to the locals in the Orangefield district of east Belfast by Blain and his business.

In July last year, the shop distributed free ready-meals to elderly residents, while in December 2021 the business announced it would help those struggling during the festive period thanks to a selfless donation by customers.

A post on its Facebook page said: “At this time of year, lots of families struggle.

“Three very kind and generous ladies have donated their Spend Local cards to us so we can help anyone who is finding it difficult at the moment.

“If you know someone who would benefit from a little help, send a message to our Facebook page and we will get back to you.”

The Scores on the Doors website says The Lane Butcher was awarded a Food Hygiene Rating of 5 (Very Good) by Belfast City on March 22, 2023.

It has a five out of five rating on Google reviews based on comments left by 15 happy customers.

One satisfied punter wrote: “Great wee butcher’s shop. Selection of meats always good quality and well-priced, very important in these days. I’m a country girl at heart and love the friendly, personal service from all the staff. Congratulations guys.”

Another customer posted: “It’s the place to go if you want great meat with excellent service. Really great range to choose from.”

In the month leading up to Christmas, the shop was offering a Christmas hamper priced at £59.99 that included a 6lb turkey, with the option of having it stuffed.