Belfast cafe gutted by fire bounces back from disaster bigger and better

Neighbourhood owners delighted to be back in business in new location

Some of the food available from Neighbourhood's new premises

The aftermath of the Cathedral Buildings in fire

Ryan Crown (right) with his business partner Oisin McElroy outside the new premises on Commercial Court

A cafe in Belfast city centre forced to close its doors after a fire has reopened in a new base.

Ryan Crown, the owner of Neighbourhood, said the business “quietly” got back to work a couple of weeks ago.

It and a number of other companies had to close after suffering extensive damage in a fire at the Cathedral Buildings on Donegall Street.

“Neighbourhood burnt down on October 3 and then we had a couple of weeks to mourn and grieve and work out what we’re going to do,” Mr Crown said.

After being offered the use of the former Hadskis premises on Commercial Court, Mr Crown and co-owner Oisín McEvoy were “adamant” they would reopen before Christmas.

The new premises is larger, allowing them to hire more staff. They are also open seven days a week rather than five, as was previously the case.

Mr Crown said he and his business partner were “focused that if we were going to get open and reinvest all the time and energy again, it needed to be before Christmas”.

“We wanted to retain our team and we wanted to ensure that we were busy over the festive period,” he added.

“[We thought], ‘Let’s get the cafe open again, let’s get staff back into jobs, let’s give people a space that they can enjoy throughout Christmas time’.

“We had this very ambitious timeline of getting open by early December, and we were able to pull it off by December 5.”

The businessman said it was “fantastic” to have the cafe up and running again.

“Thankfully, there was a lovely big queue there and we’ve been very steady since,” he added.

“We’ve barely caught up with ourselves with how busy it’s been and also people still finding out that we’ve reopened.”

The new base is beside the Duke of York pub.

“We’re so happy with how it’s been received and the positivity,” said Mr Crown, adding that customers were delighted to see the cafe “bounce back from disaster” during a cost-of-living crisis that has left countless companies in financial difficulties.

He also spoke of how grateful he was for the backing of customers after the fire.

“[We] really couldn’t get over the amount of support when the fire happened,” Mr Crown said.

“The amount of customers and regulars that reached out to us and offered [to buy] gift cards and coffees in the future...

“For Oisín and I, it’s been a dream to open a cafe, so when we did that last November at 60 Donegal Street, it was amazing and it was a great location for us.

“Obviously the fire hit and it was just devastating, but to reopen in a bigger premises and have the success that we’re having and to be as busy as we are, it’s an amazing feeling.”

On top of retaining all their former staff, the owners have hired “six or seven” new workers to work both front and back of house. Mr Crown said: “It feels like this is the next chapter of Neighbourhood.”