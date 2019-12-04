Belfast cancer battle dad Stephen McFall 'loved by everyone who knew him'

The family of a man who died after a battle with cancer have described him as a "devoted" husband, father and son.

Father-of-three Stephen McFall (57), who lived in the Markets area of south Belfast all his life, was diagnosed with cancer in September and died on November 22, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Lizzie and father of Stephen, Kirsty and the late Conor.

Mr McFall met his future wife when he was 14. They went on to have three children.

His family said he was loved by everyone who knew him.

"Stephen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother," they added.

"He was not only a father to his children, but a father figure to all of his nieces and nephews, who all came to him and absolutely idolised him.

"They would have gone to him with any sorts of problems.

"They even would have asked him to come on a stag, even though he was two generations older. They all just loved him." Mr McFall's funeral Mass was held at St Malachy's Church on November 26.

Speaking at the service, Fr Michael McGinnity said the large turnout was a fitting tribute to the deceased and showed the esteem in which he was held by his family and friends.