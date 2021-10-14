Belfast care home trio celebrate centenary birthdays

Women reaching milestone during pandemic ‘have already lived through so much’

Milestone: Margaret Graham (far right), who has turned 100, with two other care home centenarians, Noreen Roy and Kathleen McBlain. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Three residents of a Belfast care home have celebrated their 100th birthdays over the past year — despite repeated lockdowns and the threat coronavirus posed to elderly people.

The women, who all live at Belmont Care Home, celebrated milestone birthdays with two turning 100 and another set to turn 101 in December.

Margaret Graham celebrated her centenary year on Wednesday, while Noreen Roy also turned 100 over the past year. Kathleen McBlain passed that particular milestone late last year and will mark her 101st birthday in December.

Activity coordinator and diversional therapist at Belmont Care Home Jacqui McNeice said it’s certainly cause for celebration after the past 20 months were marked by Covid-19, which took a significant toll on care homes around Northern Ireland.

“It’s so amazing that we’ve had three ladies who have turned 100 and they’re great — especially after the year we’ve had and how life has been with Covid, which has been really challenging for some people,” she said.

Mrs McNeice, who has worked at the care home for 19 years and said one of her biggest passions is for older people, said the three women are aware they are reaching a milestone with such a special birthday after having experienced so much over the course of their lives.

“The ones who have reached 100, they’ve lived through a war plus a lot of things in their lives and then in the past few years, this Covid hit out of nowhere,” she said.

On Wednesday, Margaret Graham’s birthday was celebrated in the same special way by the care home on the Holywood Road — with a large birthday cake iced in pink and yellow with her age proudly displayed, and a room decorated with balloons and banners.

It was followed by visits from family members including her niece Patricia Doherty. The visits were spaced out throughout the day for Covid reasons. Ms Graham also received a card from the Queen to mark the occasion of her 100th birthday.

Mrs McNeice said she often receives words of wisdom from the residents at the care home and said the three women celebrating their centenary years also share stories from the past.

Ms Graham had a passion for gardening through her life and a fondness for baking rhubarb tarts, while Mrs Roy and Mrs McBlain still express their enjoyment for storytelling and memories from their lives over the past 100 years. “Kathleen would recite wee poems and stories, she has an amazing memory and Noreen is the same,” said Mrs McNeice.

The therapist said she firmly believes it’s important to celebrate the elderly, who “sometimes don’t get the recognition they should from society,” she said. Mrs McNeice said she has nevertheless heard of many acts of kindness towards older members of our communities in recent months — including being offered flowers in Belfast city centre. Older people have also had a difficult time after Covid-19 forced many care homes to close for visitors, which was a challenging experience for many people coming towards the final years of their lives who look forward to visitors so much, she said.

“It’s broken my heart the past year and a half. Through the care partner scheme from the Government we were able to get one member of a family to have a PCR test once a week so they could come in and sit with their loved one. For the first eight months it was horrific, we were their family and the families depended on us so much, doing video calls and keeping in contact.”

Mrs McNeice, who has worked from the care home through the pandemic, said Belmont Care Home was badly affected by the pandemic.

“I’ve been here the whole time over the past two years since Covid hit, which did affect us badly last year. We’re trying to get back to a bit of normality but that does have its challenges because if one resident comes down with it, the whole home is hit which is really difficult — the home gets shut down for 14 days and it’s also so difficult for anyone who is affected,” she said.

“At the minute everything is so good and everyone is happy, we’re trying to get back to normal and our usual routine again.”