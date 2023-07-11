Belfast centenarian says secret of a long life is ‘a wee half glass of Guinness’

Eileen Coyle and her two sons Stephen and Alan

A Belfast resident who turned 100 at the weekend puts her long life down to “a wee half glass of Guinness ”, her proud family said.

Great-grandmother Eileen Coyle celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday alongside her family.

Born in Sunderland to parents Ralph and Margaret Snowball, Eileen moved to Belfast as a child after her father, a boiler maker, found work was drying up.

After relocating alongside her parents and her sister, they took up residency in Hillfoot Street.

The family then celebrated the arrival of her younger brother Freddie.

Relatives explained how Eileen met the love of her life, aged just 15, when she saw Billy Coyle, from Shaw Street, riding his bike past her while she sat at a bus stop.

The pair married when Eileen was 20, living together in lodgings in Bathgate Street.

Eileen Coyle celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by her family

Eileen gave birth to their first-born child, Ralph in 1945, but he tragically died a few months later. The couple went on to have three more sons, Alan, David and late arrival Stephen.

Sadly, in 1970, Eileen and Billy were once again struck by tragedy when David passed away suddenly, aged just 20.

Daughter-in-law Alison Coyle said some simple advice from her doctor helped Eileen with her grief over the loss of her son.

“Eileen actually has had an awful lot of trouble during her life and she always said to me that it was a wee half glass of Guinness that helped her get through the pain of losing her son David,” explained Alison.

She added: “He was 20 years of age and died quite suddenly after his appendix burst.

Eileen Coyle and her two sons Stephen and Alan

Read more King Charles’s visit to Ireland will require gracious diplomacy in wake of Brexit tensions

“Eileen went to a very dark place at that stage and the doctor told her ‘Eileen, take a wee half glass of Guinness’ and he said ‘If you have the wee, odd half glass of Guinness, that will build you up again and you’ll be great’.

“I would say that’s her secret, her wee glass of Guinness, that’s her wee secret to how she lived such a long life.”

After retiring, Billy and Eileen both spent time abroad holidaying occasionally for between six to eight weeks at a time in winter, as well as most of the summer.

They both loved their time on holiday, with time spent in their caravan in Groomsport, Co Down. This was sadly where Eileen and Billy spent their last moments together as he passed away there unexpectedly.

Before the pandemic Eileen, who now resides in Kirk House, in east Belfast, had a healthy and active lifestyle. She loved taking day trips, attending a dancing club and trips to church.

Alison said that Eileen was “a very, very social person”, although Covid and lockdown —and the lack of interaction with people — had an impact on her.

Yet she said her mother-in-law enjoyed her birthday party, which was attended by over 20 people.

“She was able to stay with us for about an hour and a half before she got tired,” she added.

“She was very happy to see everyone ... all her great-grandchildren were there. She loves children, absolutely adores children still, so the fact that the wee ones were running around — that just made her day.”

Because of her 100th birthday, Eileen has been one of the few people to receive a letter from both King Charles and from Irish President Michael D Higgins.

Eileen has two sons, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.