Belfast Centennial Parade: More than 20,000 people expected to take part in rescheduled event

Over 130 bands will take to the streets of Belfast this weekend for the Northern Ireland Centennial Parade hosted by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

The event was postponed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is anticipated that more than 20,000 people will take part in the parade to celebrate 100 years of Northern Ireland on Saturday May 28.

Members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland, Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and others from across Northern Ireland will be taking part as well as visiting Brethren from England and Scotland.

There will be a Food Village, family activities and entertainment available on the grounds of Stormont Estate from 10.30am.

The Parade will then commence at 1pm led by Grand Lodge Officers and guests from Stormont Estate continuing throughout east Belfast towards Belfast City Hall.

A number of rolling road closures will be in place during this time and it is anticipated that there will be significant disruption to traffic flow.

The route is from Prince of Wales Avenue on to Upper Newtownards Road, Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place, Donegall Place before ending at Belfast City Hall.

It is anticipated that traffic disruption will continue until after 7pm on Saturday.

Translink will be operating bus services using alternative routes however they are advising customers to expect heavy delays.

Train services will run as normal with additional carriages to deal with high volumes of spectators travelling from across the region.

There will be a significant PSNI presence along the route and in the city centre to manage traffic and crowds throughout the day.