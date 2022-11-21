Belfast charity challenges public to sleep outside for homelessness

3,800 young people present as homeless every year in Northern Ireland

Another shot of members of the public participating in a previous Sleep Out in Belfast.

Members of the public take part in a drum circle at a previous event

Comedian Micky Bartlett will be performing at the event

A Belfast charity is challenging the public to sleep outside for a night to fundraise for youth homelessness.

The Sleep Out by MACS Supporting Children & Young People will be held in east Belfast’s Banana Block on Thursday.

The event will begin at 7pm, with refreshments and entertainment provided until 11pm, when the challenge of sleeping outside will begin.

This year, for the first time, children aged 10 and above can join when accompanied by an adult. The sleep-out will end at 7am the following morning.

Comedian Micky Bartlett has volunteered to perform stand-up at the event, while The Fall actress Niamh Grady will host a crystal-bowl sound healing session alongside yoga by Yoga Quarter. Food and hot drinks will be provided by Bodega Bagels.

MACS Supporting Children & Young People focuses on supporting those aged 16 to 25 who are dealing with issues such as homelessness, leaving care, substance abuse and mental health struggles.

It is the Northern Ireland member charity of End Youth Homelessness (EYH), a UK-wide movement aimed at bringing local charities together to address youth homelessness.

Assistant CEO at MACS Kate Martin said: “The Sleep Out doesn’t try to replicate homelessness. It would be impossible to recreate the fear, loneliness and discomfort of not having a safe place to call home.

“But it gives a glimpse into the reality some young people are facing. The next day you’ll likely feel uncomfortable and tired. You realise how hard it is to go to work, or study, and manage your life after just one night away from home comforts.”

Previous Sleep Outs have been attended by Bond actor Colin Salmon, singer Pixie Lott, TV presenter Joe Lindsay and author Glenn Patterson.

Ms Martin also hinted that there may be more celebrity participation this year.

“Well, you never know who you’ll end up sleeping with at Sleep Out,” she added.

MACS has emphasised how crucial fundraising is to continue its services. Another EYH charity, Centrepoint UK, found that 3,800 young people present as homeless each year in Northern Ireland.

Ms Martin said: “Last year, we supported over 1,000 vulnerable young people across NI, but our capacity is nowadays outstripped by demand.

“Many young people who present for help with housing won’t meet the criteria for statutory provision. Increasingly, charities are filling the gap.”

Ms Martin explained that while “the housing and cost-of-living crises are driving homelessness across all ages”, many young people who present as homeless have been affected by a range of issues such as family conflict, abuse and poverty.

Once a young person has become homeless, they are at further risk of “being exploited, of drug misuse, poor mental health, self-harm and involvement in crime”, said Ms Martin.

They are also at risk of becoming homeless long-term, she added.

“MACS don’t just provide young people with homes and access to housing, we support their education, health and wellbeing, training and careers, and ensure they have life skills such as shopping, cooking and being able to budget their money,” said Ms Martin.

You can register to participate in Sleep Out here or donate here.