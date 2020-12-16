Belfast charity hails petition for free period products in schools

A charity group which campaigns for free period products to be provided by schools has hailed a petition presented to Stormont as a "great and progressive" step forward.

The Homeless Period Belfast, which was established four years ago to help tackle period poverty, said the support of the education committee will hopefully result in Northern Ireland introducing a scheme for free products for students similar to those in other parts of the UK.

Yesterday Stormont education committee chair Chris Lyttle presented the charity's petition signed by almost 5,000 people backing the call to the Assembly.

He pointed out schools provide toilet roll, hand soap and hand towels in toilets, and said period products should be no different.

The Alliance MLA urged Education Minister Peter Weir to act over the matter, adding: "It is past time period products were available in schools as standard and it would remove a barrier many girls face in accessing education."

Katrina McDonnell, project manager of the Homeless Period Belfast, said no young woman's education should be disrupted by their period.

"Research shows the vast majority of schoolgirls have had their education disrupted by a lack of access to period products," she said.

"Now, more than ever, a free period products scheme in schools would relieve the financial pressure on parents and students to purchase them.

"Free period products in schools will ensure every young person can learn and be their very best, without the worry of their next pad or tampon holding them back."

She told the Belfast Telegraph the Covid crisis had also considerably exacerbated the levels of period poverty here, revealing that during the spring lockdown demand for the charity's period packs had gone up three-fold - and had affected all age groups.

"This was for a number of reasons: job losses, people being furloughed, services being cut. Even children and young people not being able to access school where they would normally access period products from their teachers," said Ms McDonnell.

"We've never seen anything like it. We were inundated."

She explained that pre-Covid their own survey had revealed around 60% of teachers have paid for period products out of their own wages to provide for students.

Katrina added that she hoped Stormont will now undertake the necessary action to implement the scheme.