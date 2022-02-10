Belfast charity OutsideIn giving away free beanies for Valentine’s Day to those in need

These red beanies will be given away for free by OutsideIn on Valentine's Day to give to those in need.

A Belfast charity is wanting to give back to the community who has supported them by giving away free beanie hats this Valentine’s Day.

On Monday (February 14) OutsideIn will be taking to the streets of Belfast to give strangers one of their iconic red ‘Oi' Beanies for free - but there’s a catch.

They are challenging these individuals to give this brand-new Beanie to someone else who needs it more.

By setting locals this challenge, OutsideIn hopes to inspire an attitude of putting others first.

Customers can expect to see OutsideIn next Monday around Belfast City Centre (Corn Market) as well as some surprise drive-thru’s around town from 10.30am onwards.

OutsideIn is known for its unique ‘Wear One, Share One’ concept which is applied to every one of their products and means that for each product purchased, an additional and specially selected product is given to someone experiencing homelessness.

Through ‘Wear One, Share One’ alone, the clothing brand has donated over 120,000 products to those in need since starting in 2016.

Throughout the last five years, their Oi Beanies have become synonymous with the brand alongside their bright and bold Pom Pom Hats which are easily spotted throughout Belfast’s streets - especially in the winter.

David Johnston, Founder of OutsideIn said: “We’re in the business of giving back and we’re always looking for ways to challenge our customers to adopt an ‘others-focussed’ mindset.

“Through our ‘Wear One, Share One’ concept, we’ve seen so many lives impacted, not just because of the product they receive but because of the knowledge that someone out there has them in mind.

“This Valentine’s Day we simply want to help people help the people in their lives,” he added.

“It would be easy to give out free Beanies for the customer to keep for themselves, but we believe it’s so much more exciting to challenge them to give it to someone else - whether they’re in a rough patch, having a bad day or simply need to be reminded that they’re loved, our goal is to create the opportunity for our customers to step up and be the person to give them that smile they deserve.”