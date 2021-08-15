Belfast chef Danni Barry: ‘I got our wedding photos as I arranged a funeral for my husband of nine weeks’

NI Michelin star chef Danni Barry tells of her devastating bereavement

A top Northern Ireland chef has told how she received her wedding pictures while she was organising her husband’s funeral following his sudden death nine weeks after their big day.

Michelin-starred chef Danni Barry and William King, a restaurant manager, said their vows two years ago on August 23 during a magical summer wedding on a beach in Donegal.

But, tragically, the 36-year-old’s husband died in hospital following a massive stroke at the couple’s north Belfast home on October 9, 2019. He was 43 years old.

Devastated Danni revealed that she was getting ready for a night out when her husband of six weeks fell ill.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the house,” Ms Barry told the Irish Times.

“I was late. I’m always late. And Will came in through the door, in great form.”

She recalled him telling her about a massive box of teabags his mother had bought them, while she was putting the ironing away, when he suddenly started laughing.

“He went to take his bag off his shoulder. And then that was it. He was just standing there. And he started laughing, it must have been shock, and I said, ‘What are you doing?’” she explained.

When he told her he couldn’t feel his arm, Ms Barry initially thought he was joking; then she quickly realised the horrific truth.

“When I went out and looked at him, I could tell straight away, it was definitely signs of a stroke,” she said.

“I phoned for an ambulance, and we lived 10 minutes away from the Royal, so we couldn’t have been there any quicker, and they couldn’t have been better.

“They did absolutely everything, but there was too much damage done, he had a massive bleed at the stem of his brain.”

It wasn’t long before the true extent of the damage caused by the stroke became all too clear to his devastated wife, who had met her husband through work.

She added: “He was three weeks in the Royal before he finally just gave up. So we let him go.”

Ms Barry, a massive talent in the culinary world, is from Mayobridge in Co Down, and she is only the second Irish woman ever to be awarded a Michelin star.

Having worked in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Spain, she became head chef at Simon Rogan’s Rogan & Co in Cartmel in the UK, and then returned to Belfast in 2014 as head chef at Michael Deane’s Eipic, where she earned a coveted star within 18 months of opening.

Despite different backgrounds — she’s from a GAA-loving farming family, while Will was from the Shankill Road — Ms Barry said it was never an issue and she told how “every time we checked in somewhere they’d be asking ‘King William?’” adding: “It became a bit of an in joke.”

In the Irish Times interview, she recalled how the weather hadn’t been good ahead of their wedding at Carnaween House in Portnoo in Donegal, adding that “everything came right on the day”.

“The two days before, it was the wettest it’s ever been,” she said.

“But the sun shone on the morning. It was the best day.”

The couple, who were due to go to South Africa on honeymoon in November, went back to work immediately after their nuptials.

But instead of making plans for their romantic getaway, Danni found herself planning a funeral instead.

“It was just an awful time,” she said. “The photographer was sending me through our wedding pictures, on the same week that we were organising his funeral. It’s the stuff you read about, you just never think that it will happen to you.”