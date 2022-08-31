Belfast chef finalist in prestigious culinary competition

Belfast chef Kristin Reagon, who is currently working at The Barn at Finnlough Hideaway, has reached the UK final of the highly prestigious S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy competition.

She is one of ten young chefs under 30 from across the UK who have made it to the final.

They are set to present their signature dish to a renowned jury panel including Jason Atherton, Francesco Mazzei, Lisa Goodwin Allen, Claude Bosi, Sally Abe, Skye Gyngell and Sat Bains in October.

The bi-annual competition and academy aims to push the boundaries of gastronomy and has the support of some of the most celebrated figures in the industry.

The final is set to take place in London on October 12.

Kristin impressed an international judging panel, rising to the top of thousands of applications from all over the world who were inspired to enter the competition to share their vision and connect with the most influential people in the gastronomic world.

Whilst in high school - and wanting to pursue a career as a chemical engineer- Kristin entered a cooking competition, not knowing that winning the competition would give her a full scholarship to study culinary arts at Sense of Taste Chef School, in Cape Town.

Kristin took the risk and hasn’t looked back since, starting off at The Pot Luck Club, Cape Town, where she fell in love with the atmosphere, kitchen culture and food.

Shortly after, she undertook an internship in America, before moving back to South Africa and working at The Greenhouse in Cape Town.

There, under the guidance of Head Chef Farrel Hirsch, she was awarded third place in an inter-hotel competition in South Africa.

Speaking about her nomination Kristin said: “Since beginning my journey as a chef, aged 18, I’ve wanted to take part in the SPYCA competition.

“It’s never been the right time for me to take part, until now, so to have the chance to compete as a regional finalist is already a huge win for me. I owe this to my younger self.”

The Young Chefs announced as official finalists of the four awards will move on to the Grand Finale that will take place in Milan in 2023.

Throughout the months, each finalist will be accompanied by Mentor Chefs, who will provide them with guidance on how to improve their signature dishes and support them in their preparation for the international finals.