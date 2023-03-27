Belfast chef Michael Deane wins Michelin Mentor of the Year award

Veteran Belfast chef Michael Deane has been named the Mentor of the Year at the 2023 Michelin Guide event for Great Britain and Ireland.

The esteemed restaurateur owns Eipic in Belfast - one of just three Michelin-starred establishments in Northern Ireland.

The 62-year-old owns seven restaurants in total, and has formerly held a Michelin star for 13 years – the longest ever across the island of Ireland.

Eipic has held a Michelin star since 2016, but prior to that, he held one for his Howard Street eatery Deanes, from 1997 to 2010.

He attended the ceremony at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire on Monday night, alongside the superstars of the British and Irish culinary world.

Mr Deane said: “I have been around a long time, and in the words of Thomas Keller, it’s important we make the next generation better; without that, we don’t have anything."

There were no new three-star awards for Great Britain or Ireland in the 2023 Michelin guide, but the Republic of Ireland also fared well, as a two-star award was given to Ahmet Dede for Dede in Baltimore, Co Cork, whilst Vincent Crepel received a one-star award for Terre in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

Declan Maxwell of Spitalfields in Dublin also attained the best accolade for service and welcome.

Eipic, Ox and Muddlers Club have all retained their one-star Michelin status for 2023, but no new stars were given to any businesses in Northern Ireland.

In addition, Clare Smyth from Co Antrim has retained three Michelin stars for her London restaurant, Core, which she opened in 2017.

Joris Minne, restaurant critic for the Belfast Telegraph, said: “Michael Deane is as much part of Belfast as the shipyard cranes and city hall and to receive Chef Mentor of the Year is a tribute to his commitment to his home town.

"The accolade is serious. Philip Howard of London’s The Square with two Michelin stars picked up the award last year and previous winners include the legendary Ross Lewis formerly of Chapter One and Rene Redzepi of Denmark’s Noma.

"This is great news for Northern Ireland on the one hand as it balances out the disappointment having seen no new Michelin stars added to the firmament.”

Twenty new one-star restaurants and three new two-star restaurants were announced at the first in-person event held by the guide in the UK in three years – none of which are based in NI.