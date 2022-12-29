Belfast Christmas Market 2022: Dates, opening times and vendors

The Belfast Christmas Market is set to bring some festive magic and a big economic boost to the city centre this month.

Its stalls attract over one million visitors from across NI and Europe who flock to City Hall Gardens to sample cuisine from all around the world.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does it start?

Gates open at noon on Saturday, November 19 and it will run until 6pm on December 22.

What are the daily opening times?

Festive flavours will be served up from 10am to 8pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Read more Translink confirms festive late-night service prompting calls to make changes permanent

The market will remain open until 10pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sundays it will open at 12pm and close at 6pm.

What’s on offer?

Local food and craft will also be on offer – including Pappas Minerals, Tapitas and Rossi’s Ice Cream – with an increased number of St George’s Market traders joining in on the festive fun.

The food court and bench style seating will be among the features returning as the vintage Helter Skelter resumes its position to offer stunning views right across the market.

More unusual foods on offer include an exotic selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers with the iconic Schwenkegrill cooking up giant bratwursts.

French crêpes, Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, Spanish paella and sweets from Italy will also be on offer.

Will there be bars?

Yes.

Revellers can fill up on the Christmas spirit in a range of bars serving local and continental drinks.

Visitors can wash down their festive food with a “Hug in a Mug of Gluhwein” from the prize winning Kochem vineyard located in the Mosel Valley in Germany.

The annual event contributes around £75m to the local economy.

Allan Hartwell, Managing Director of Market Place Europe Ltd, said the firm has made renewed investment to make sure the experience “feels as special as ever” after being awarded the contract for a further three years.

“We’re delighted that once again the sights and sounds of the Belfast Christmas Market will form a focal point for the city centre during the festive season,” he added.