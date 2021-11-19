Belfast Christmas market: Covid-19 entry requirements and vendors hoping for a festive boost

After nearly two years, the Belfast Christmas market is back, with vendors of 32 nationalities from all over the world and local business owners raring to get back in action after a trying time of coronavirus-related setbacks and Brexit difficulties.

But things have changed since the last time they were here. Its organisers, Market Place Europe, announced that it will be mandatory at all times for those seeking entrance to the market from Saturday to provide a Covid passport, proof of vaccination, proof of a negative Covid test or lateral flow test taken in the previous 48 hours, or evidence of a positive PCR test taken in the previous 30 to 180 days.

Customers will also be encouraged to wear masks and make payments using cards instead of cash where possible. Footfall will be closely monitored and when nearing capacity, a queuing system will be put in place and there will be a number of hand sanitising stations throughout the premises.

They also said that “the operating environment is subject to change” in preparation for legislative change due on November 29, adding that “with this in mind we will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated”.

But coronavirus precautions won’t get in the way of the excitement of those setting up for the market’s reopening, with make-up entrepreneur Ciara Daly believing it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We missed last year, so we’re absolutely delighted to be back. Everybody needs a lift,” said the west Belfast woman, who runs her own business and owns a salon on the Lisburn Road.

“We need a bit of magic back in our lives and there’s no better time to bring the magic back than Christmas, and I think that the Christmas market is the thing that epitomises that out of everything in Belfast.

“Kids, grannies and everybody in between all love the Christmas market. I’m hoping to get a great footfall, that everyone is looking forward to it as much as I am, and that they’re all going to help ‘spend local’.”

The ‘spend local’ prepaid debit cards issued by the NI High Street voucher scheme can be used at many of the local stall holders’ discretion, and Ciara is encouraging the public to do so to help out small homegrown businesses like her own and that of artist Danni Simpson, who has a stall right beside Ciara outside the front of City Hall.

Danni would have gained a lot of commissions for murals in hospitality businesses, but found work drying up a bit when a lot of that industry had to close.

“I had to focus on online sales and juggle different things. It’s been quite difficult, so hopefully this goes really well and people get out shopping and ‘spend local’. I’m excited for more people to get to see my art.”

Brexit has also affected the Australian native, with a lot of packaging products being out of stock, unable to deliver to Northern Ireland or having postage costs higher than the price of the products themselves.

While admitting some aspects have been “a little bit harder to navigate”, it’s her first time having a stall at the market, and she’s now feeling positive about being able to show the public her creations up close.

“All the maps I have of cities and countries across the world are very intensely detailed, so although I have an online shop, for people to come down and actually see everything, they can personalise it and gift wrap it or whatever they want to do.

“Everyone here has been so supportive, it’s my little home away from home. I like telling the story of different cities, not just the tourist side of it, but what it feels like to be at home within this city.”

The Aussie artist has lived in Belfast for nearly four years, coming originally to visit her Belfast-born granny, and now believes “it’s been the perfect place to land”.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Christmas market without the legendary German beer tent, owned by Merry Monk Taverns, of which Alan Gilchrist is the managing director.

“Everyone can’t wait for a Paulaner beer, or a strawberry beer, which we’re really famous for,” he said.

The tavern is annually renowned for its Paulaner Oktoberfest Lager which is brewed for the Munich Beer Festival.

“We usually have three lorries in from Munich and there’s 33 pallets per lorry, 12 kegs per pallet - so there’s thousands of pints here!” assured Alan.

While he believes the demand will exceed previous years, he also thinks Covid precautions may lead to a reduction in business.

“Obviously we’ve got to limit numbers and adhere to all the restrictions. Brexit has made things difficult, trying to get the codes for everything we needed to bring over was nearly impossible.

“Trying to speak to the right people was awful, and it took us six months to get the right codes and the right people, but once you do that, it’s relatively easy. It’s just the knowledge isn’t freely available and it’s very frustrating.”

Further inside the City Hall grounds is OutsideIn, a local clothing service that provides an additional product to someone experiencing homelessness with every purchase made.

Founded in 2016 by Cullybackey man David Johnston, the company has recently provided products to over 100,000 homeless people across the globe and this will be their third time appearing at the Christmas market.

“Getting to have that face-to-face value now with your customers is incredible, as well as seeing people experiencing homeless coming in and getting some products at the stall,” said David.

David pointed out that while the impact of Covid has been “tough” on OutsideIn, the numbers of homelessness have also risen dramatically. Since the virus’ outbreak, his team have additionally provided meals and hygiene kits to those in need, alongside their ‘wear one, share one’ mantra.

He hopes that because of the pandemic, people will feel more encouraged to help others in need and believes the market is the perfect place to instil a sense of community.

“In general, I think the market does so well because people love coming together, they love the experience of Christmas time and family, friends and community and it creates that togetherness, and we’ve missed that for two years, which is why I think this year is going to be even bigger.”

The market will open at noon on Saturday November 20 until December 23. It will open Monday - Wednesday from 10am-8pm, Thursday - Saturday 10am-10pm, and Sunday will be from 12pm-6pm.