Belfast Christmas market will return for 2021 festive season

Call for market stall owners made via official Facebook page

The popular continental Christmas market has announced it is returning to Belfast City Hall this December.

The announcement was made on the market’s official Facebook page on Thursday.

The post said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be back from 20th November - 23rd December for Belfast Christmas Market 2021.

“We cannot wait to see you all again.”

It continued: “If you are interested in having a stall, please visit www.marketplaceeurope.co.uk and head to traders area to sign up.”

Belfast City Council has been contacted for comment.

The market, which draws thousands of people to city hall for the festive stalls and food, was axed last year due to the pandemic.

It was estimated Belfast had missed out on more than £44m in December 2020 because of the cancellation.

The figure had been based on 1.3m visits by people spending on average £34 each - totalling £44.2m.

According to the research, Belfast is the UK’s sixth most lucrative city for its Christmas market.