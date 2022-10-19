Belfast church forms first girls’ choir in its 206-year history

The six members of the new St George’s Girls’ Choir

St George’s Church in Belfast has established the first girls’ choir in its 206-year history.

Rev Brian Stewart, rector since 1994, said two previous attempts to form a girls’ choir in 1994 and 2002 had failed — “but we decided to really make an effort this time, and our planning in earnest began in January this year”.

Rev Stewart is more than five years from retirement, but his long-term aim has been to leave a special legacy at the landmark church in High Street.

“I have always been keen to form a girls’ choir because it is only fair that young girls receive the same opportunities as our young men, and I want them to avail of all these opportunities as well,” he explained.

“We have 16 gentlemen singers and 20 choristers, and now we have a girls’ choir of six to complete the picture.

“I look forward to attracting more members and I am confident that our girls will go from strength to strength.”