Belfast City Airport announces Covid testing facility plans

The move comes ahead of the expected resumption of international flights to and from Northern Ireland later this year.

The testing centre is expected to be completed over the coming weeks (Liam McBurney/PA)

The airport, in partnership with diagnostics firm Randox, is working on the facility ahead of the expected return of international flights later this year.

It will offer both PCR tests and antigen (lateral flow) tests and will give passengers access to quick and safe testing.

The testing centre is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

Belfast International Airport opened a testing facility for passengers in January.

Judith Davis, airport operations manager at Belfast City Airport, said the availability of testing will help passengers travelling abroad as well as within the UK on connecting flights.

“The PCR and antigen tests are a current requirement for passengers heading to the Netherlands, and with our KLM flights due to recommence over the next month, it is imperative that we have the testing facilities in place to enable those travelling for essential reasons to be able to do so in a convenient manner,” she said.

“The testing facilities will also help with forward planning for those who are connecting through major hub airports, such as Manchester and London Heathrow, or travelling to sunshine destinations with our new airline partner Ryanair, allowing them to take the test before they leave Northern Ireland.”

David Adamson, regional manager at Randox Laboratories, said testing is a key part of the Covid response.

“The Randox Health Travel Centre at Belfast City Airport, providing accurate and cost-effective antigen and gold standard PCR testing, is another positive step towards the normalisation of travel,” he said.

“We are pleased to be working with the airport to support their enormous efforts to restore public confidence in international travel and to get people back in the air again if and when they are required to do so.”