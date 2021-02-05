Belfast City Airport chief quitting role

Belfast City Airport chief executive Brian Ambrose is retiring from the post after 16 years.

The process of finding a successor to Mr Ambrose, who will leave over the summer, has already begun.

The airport said that under his leadership, the airport had drawn new airlines and routes, and had also invested in improving facilities.

Mr Ambrose was also praised for helping oversee the replacement of routes which had been operated by Flybe before its collapse in March last year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a crippling effect on air travel, with all airports experiencing a dramatic slump in passenger numbers and a drastic reduction in flights..

Mr Ambrose said: "Serving Belfast City Airport as chief executive has been a genuine privilege.

"I have seen huge changes within the industry over the last 40 years but never more so than within the last year as we navigated the collapse of Flybe and a global pandemic.

"The achievements of these last few months are certainly some of the proudest of my career and Belfast City Airport is now on stable ground with a core network of 17 routes to UK and European destinations served by five partner airlines."

Belfast City Airport chairman Declan Collier said: "Under Brian's leadership, Belfast City Airport has developed into Northern Ireland's airport of choice.

"His strategic guidance over all these years has been exceptional, and he will leave having ensured the airport is well-placed and ready to meet an increasing demand for travel later this year and into the future."