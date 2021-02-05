Belfast City Airport chief to retire this summer

Brian Ambrose departs as aviation faces unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief executive of George Best Belfast City Airport is retiring this summer.

Brian Ambrose has spent 16 years at the helm.

Under his leadership the airport has attracted new airlines and routes to Northern Ireland and has witnessed significant investment in improving facilities.

Mr Ambrose said: “Serving Belfast City Airport as chief executive has been a genuine privilege.

“I am fortunate to be supported by a committed and talented team that lives and breathes the values of the organisation as we aim to exceed the expectations of our passengers.”

He has overseen the replacement of all routes previously operated by regional airline Flybe following its collapse in March 2020.

He departs as aviation faces unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic which has seen passenger numbers plummet amid stiff restrictions on travel.

Mr Ambrose added: “I have seen huge changes within the industry over the last 40 years but never more so than within the last year as we navigated the collapse of Flybe and a global pandemic.

“The achievements of these last few months are certainly some of the proudest of my career and Belfast City Airport is now on stable ground with a core network of 17 routes to UK and European destinations served by five partner airlines.”

Chairman of Belfast City Airport Declan Collier said that under Mr Ambrose’s leadership, Belfast City Airport has developed into Northern Ireland’s airport of choice.

“His strategic guidance over all these years, particularly the last number of months, has been exceptional, and he will leave having ensured the airport is well-placed and ready to meet an increasing demand for travel later this year and into the future.

“On behalf of all my colleagues at Belfast City Airport, we wish Brian a long and happy retirement and extend our thanks for his dedication, commitment and passion that he has brought to the role.

“I wish to thank our dedicated workforce who have built a best in class product and service and ultimately an airport facility that people enjoy flying from.”