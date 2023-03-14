Belfast City Airport free parking relocated as new charges introduced for drop-off area

A new Express Drop off and Pick Up area will see motorists charged £3.00 for ten minutes.

Motorists using a new Express Drop Off and Pick Up area at George Best Belfast City Airport will be hit with a £3 charge under new rules introduced today.

Ten minutes of free parking will remain available on the site for those picking up or dropping off passengers, with the area relocated to the Long Stay Car Park as part of reconfiguration works completed last week.

The reconfiguration has been completed following a review of site access for motorists and pedestrians, with the airport saying the work ensures improved traffic flow and access on site, and provides ‘more choice for motorists’ when parking, picking up and dropping off passengers.

A new access road, running parallel to the Sydenham Bypass, has been built to facilitate access to all car parks, drop off/pick up areas and car hire returns and collection.

Pedestrian access to the site has also been improved for those making use of public transport.

Mark Beattie, Director of Operations at Belfast City Airport, said the free on-site parking had simply moved location.

"The recent reconfiguration has enabled us to expand and improve our offering to motorists on site as well as improved access for pedestrians,” he said.

“We are one of the few airports in the UK to still offer 10 minutes of free parking on site and this area has simply moved to the Long Stay Car Park.

“Belfast City Airport has one of the shortest car-to-gate distances in Europe meaning the terminal is just a short walk from the Long Stay Car Park.”

The new tariffs came into effect at 11.00am on Tuesday March 14, with motorists advised to follow new signage on site.