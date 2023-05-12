Belfast City Airport ranked as most punctual in Northern Ireland – and joint third in UK

Belfast City Airport has been ranked as Northern Ireland’s most punctual airline hub in a new report.

The Civil Aviation Authority analysed data on flights which arrived and departed from the airport in 2022.

The figures show that the George Best travel hub was the joint third-most punctual airport across the entire UK.

Chief Executive Matthew Hall welcomed the results.

“We continuously strive to deliver an excellent experience to the millions of passengers that travel through our airport every year and are thrilled that Belfast City Airport has been crowned Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport once again,” he said.

“This news is a testament to the hard-working team at Belfast City Airport who go above and beyond to ensure that our passengers have a smooth and comfortable trip.

“This is furthered by our six minute average security processing time and convenient location, only five minutes from Belfast city centre.”

The statistics show that Belfast City Airport was matched in its rankings with partner airports East Midlands and Exeter.

The airport currently operates routes to 27 destinations across the UK and beyond in partnership with its six airlines, Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, KLM, Loganair, and Lufthansa.

It comes after a separate report revealed flights from Belfast International were delayed by an average of 16 and 15 minutes respectively during 2022.

However, Birmingham Airport was the worst for flight delays for a second year in a row, with departures on average half an hour behind schedule. That was more than twice as long as the previous year, when it was also ranked last for punctuality.

The analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data was carried out by the PA news agency.

Of the 26 named airports, Belfast International was at 21 in the list of those afflicted by delays, at 16 minutes on average followed by Belfast City as a joint 22 with 15 minutes on average. The average across all airports was 23 minutes.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures. Cancelled flights were not included.

When flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

If the cause of disruption is under an airline’s control, passengers are also due compensation of up to £520 depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight.

May and June were the worst months for flight reliability in 2022 as the aviation sector failed to recruit and train enough staff to cope with a surge in demand for holidays.