Belfast city centre incident medical complaint and nothing untoward

An incident in Belfast city centre is reported to have involved a male with a medical complaint and is understood to be nothing untoward, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services were in attendance at the incident in the Fountain Street area.

A police cordon had been set up and several officers were pictured with other police land rover vehicles also in the area.

Social media images also showed staff and an ambulance crew from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service had attended.

It is understood emergency crews have now left the area.

In earlier statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with other emergency services attended the scene of an incident in the Fountain Street area of Belfast.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and there are no further details at present.”